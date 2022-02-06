Chinese premier stresses practical cooperation with Pakistan

Xinhua) 10:24, February 06, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday expressed willingness to strengthen all-dimensional practical cooperation with Pakistan.

While meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Li said China always takes Pakistan as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and supports Pakistan's pursuit of prosperity.

Li said China supports its enterprises to invest in Pakistan, and appreciates the Pakistani government's efforts to safeguard the safety of Chinese firms and personnel in the country.

China will actively consider expanding the import of agricultural products from Pakistan, Li said.

Khan said the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Pakistan is firmly committed to the flagship project of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor and will continue strengthening cooperation in multiple fields, he said, adding that the country will do its utmost to ensure the safety of the Chinese people and projects in Pakistan. ■

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)