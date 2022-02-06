Chinese premier meets Ecuadorian president

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with visiting Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday met with visiting Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Noting that Ecuador is China's important cooperation partner in Latin America, Li said China attaches great importance to developing ties with Ecuador, and is willing to work with Ecuador to strengthen strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation and advance bilateral ties to a higher level.

China stands ready to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, finance and infrastructure, and continue to provide support to Ecuador within its capacity in fighting the pandemic, he said.

Li called on the two sides to speed up negotiations on the free trade agreement so as to inject new impetus into bilateral cooperation and contribute to ensuring the stability of the global industrial and supply chains.

Lasso congratulated China on the splendid opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, and expressed appreciation for China's support in his country's COVID-19 vaccination.

Ecuador firmly supports the one-China principle and hopes to strengthen bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade and financial fields, he said.

Ecuador is willing to launch negotiations with China on the free trade agreement, jointly safeguard multilateralism, further consolidate bilateral relations and make positive contributions to safeguarding world peace, he said.

