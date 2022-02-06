Chinese premier calls for solidarity, cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with visiting Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday called for solidarity, cooperation and more understanding among members of the international community to defeat the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Li made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Beijing.

Li welcomed Tedros' attendance at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games and expressed appreciation for the WHO's support for the Games.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the international community should uphold solidarity and cooperation, Li said, adding there should be more understanding and tolerance among each other.

He said the Chinese government will continue to support the WHO's important role in fighting the pandemic and safeguarding human health.

Tedros said the WHO adheres to the scientific principle in tracing the origins of the virus and opposes the politicization of the tracing.

Li also called for promoting the accessibility and affordability of vaccines as a global public good and using scientific and technological means to develop effective drugs to help defeat the virus as soon as possible.

While fighting the pandemic, efforts should be made to achieve sustainable economic and social development, promote cross-border trade facilitation, ensure the safety and unimpeded flow of industrial and supply chains, and promote steady and solid global economic recovery, Li said. He noted that China is ready to maintain close and friendly cooperation with the WHO.

Tedros said the WHO highly appreciates the efforts of the Chinese government and people in fighting the pandemic.

He expressed the hope that the WHO will further cooperate with China to promote equitable access to vaccines, increase vaccination rates, and defeat the pandemic as soon as possible.

