Friday, March 11, 2022

Chinese premier says hopes Ukraine situation to ease, peace to return

(Xinhua) 10:54, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday expressed the hope that the situation in Ukraine would ease and peace would return as soon as possible. 

