Chinese premier says hopes Ukraine situation to ease, peace to return
(Xinhua) 10:54, March 11, 2022
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday expressed the hope that the situation in Ukraine would ease and peace would return as soon as possible.
