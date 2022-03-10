Sit skier fulfills dream to represent Denmark at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

Adam Bording Nybo, now 21 years old, will be the only athlete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics representing Denmark. After ranking No. 12 in the 2022 World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup, he will now go on to compete in the Games’ slalom event.

(Photo courtesy of the Danish Embassy in China)

As a law student in Copenhagen, the Olympic debutant is excited to be qualified for the event: “This is incredible. Paralympics has been a dream for me. This is the biggest thing in parasport and it is amazing that I managed to get this far. ”

Nybo was afflicted with the nerve disease Transverse Myelitis at the tender age of one, which causes low leg functionality. First introduced to sit skiing at the age of seven, he decided to become a top athlete from 14 years old.

"I have limited movement. I can go for a walk, but I can't run. I can do everything on a sit-ski, like going 110 kilometers per hour. I'm passionate about skiing. It gives me a sense of freedom and equality," said the Paralympian.

(Photo courtesy of the Danish Embassy in China)

With an active voice in the public domain, he has also given motivational presentations under the banner of “Follow Your Dreams,” where he has talked about his own personal life experiences while providing advice on how to keep one’s spirits up in the face of adversity.

Since the Winter Paralympics started in 1976, Denmark has won six medals in total, most recently in 1998 at the Nagano Games, when Anne-Mette Bredahl won the gold medal in cross-country skiing. Beijing marks the 12th Paralympics that Denmark has participated in, with the Danish team getting ready for Nybo’s starting shot on March 13.

