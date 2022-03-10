Zheng, Yang bag golds as China sets new Paralympic record

Xinhua) 09:27, March 10, 2022

Yang Hongqiong of China celebrates after the Para cross-country skiing women's sprint sitting final of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

China continued to lead the medal table with a record 10 golds half way through the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games after Zheng Peng and Yang Hongqiong bagged their second golds in the men's and women's sprint sitting finals.

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Para cross-country skiers Zheng Peng and Yang Hongqiong both bagged their second gold medals in the men's and women's sprint sitting finals at Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games here on Wednesday.

Both of them won long distance events in their respective competitions on Sunday.

Thanks to the two champions, China's total number of gold medals reached 10, remaining top of the Paralympic medal table.

"This was a really tough and close race. I'm really glad to get this gold because I might not have got it if I wasn't as stable as I was today," said Zheng after the game, who finished 10th in the event at PyeongChang 2018.

"All the fans outside have been cheering for us, the rhythm they've been giving us is really great. We've been encouraged by that and have taken strength from that," he added.

Zheng Peng of China competes during the Para cross-country skiing men's sprint sitting final of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

In the women's race, Yang beat silver medallist American Oksana Masters by 1.7 seconds. "For sprint, winning or losing depends on even a few seconds. During the race, I didn't care whether my opponents were catching up. Anyway, I was the only one on the field. I skied my own way," she said.

In the other Para cross-country skiing competitions on Wednesday, Benjamin Daviet of France (men's sprint free technique standing), Natalie Wilkie of Canada (women's sprint free technique standing), Brian Mckeever of Canada (men's sprint free technique vision impaired) and Carina Edlinger of Austria (women's sprint free technique vision impaired) claimed their titles.

In Para ice hockey, China edged the Czech Republic 4-3, while South Korea crushed Italy 4-0 in the qualifying finals at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

In wheelchair curling, defending champion China beat Norway 7-4 after sealing a 7-5 victory over Slovakia in the morning.

