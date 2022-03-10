Feature: Female power in a "men's sport"

Yu Jing (2nd L) of China greets Francesco Torella (2nd R) of Italy after the Para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match at Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

"If males can do it, so can females," said Yu Jing, the only female Para ice hockey player at Beijing 2022 after making her winter Paralympic debut on the International Women's Day.

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Ice hockey, including Para ice hockey, has been recognized by some as a "men's sport" as it is a full-contact sport that involves lots of body checks.

But on the International Women's Day, many at the National Indoor Stadium have been waiting for a female to get on the ice.

And there she came.

By the end of the second period of the Para ice hockey game between China and Italy at the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games, Yu Jing of China was called onto the ice.

Despite being a mixed competition in which male and female athletes compete together, Yu was only the third female player to have participated in Para ice hockey at the Paralympic Games, after Norwegians Brit Mjaasund Oyen at Lillehammer 1994 and Lena Schroeder at PyeongChang 2018.

With a total time of five minutes and 16 seconds on the ice, no goal or assist, Yu completed her Winter Paralympic debut.

"I think I did really well today," said Yu with a bunch of flowers in her hands after the game. "I'm very satisfied. This is a perfect gift for myself on this special day."

Poliomyelitis caused disability in her left leg when Yu was very little, but it never stopped her passion for sports. Yu has competed in wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair fencing, and archery in the past years.

In 2019, Yu took up Para ice hockey with the help of Shandong Disabled Persons' Federation. Similar to wheelchair basketball, Para ice hockey players have various lower body disabilities and are required to compete on sledges.

However, the blade that supports the sledge is only three centimeters wide, which is very difficult for beginners to maintain balance.

But Yu was able to sit firmly on the sledge and slide slowly with the sticks the first time on ice.

"I felt that I'm very talented and got the confidence immediately. Why not play Para ice hockey?" Yu recalled, adding that the opportunity to participate in the Winter Paralympics on home soil was also another important motivation.

Yu Jing (L) of China vies with Alex Enderle of Italy during the Para ice hockey preliminary round Group B match at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

In Para ice hockey, players skate, stop, turn and hit the puck all with the sticks, which requires frequent use of their wrists and may cause injuries often.

Yu had a tendon sheath cyst on her right wrist that needed to be iced every single time after training and competitions, not to mention the bruise and wounds on her shoulders and back.

"The cyst could grow really large that you can barely move your wrist. You have to pop it and then rest for a few days until the fluid is absorbed and then resume training," Yu said.

But all the injuries and difficulties didn't stop Yu from chasing her Para ice hockey dream, as she quit her job and turned professional at 36 years old.

"Para ice hockey is a mixed competition that opens a door to females with disabilities. If males can do it, so can females," Yu said. "When female with disabilities see me on the ice, they know that there's a possibility for them too. It is an encouragement."

In 2021, Yu was called up by the Chinese Paralympic ice hockey team, becoming the only female on the team, and the oldest member. "The youngest player is half my age. It's fair for him to call me Aunt Jing."

During training, these boys always give Aunt Jing some "special care" as they would nudge her when she skates or interferes her balance when she dribbles.

But besides the pranks, Yu's teammates would also give her extra care as they would slow down a little bit and try not to body check or stick check her roughly when regaining the puck.

"Although I'm physically strong as a female, I'm still a lot weaker against males," Yu said. "They want to protect me and reduce the risk of injury."

"It was really hard to get started in Para ice hockey, and I thought about giving up. But it was my teammates who encouraged me, taught me the skills, and helped me get to where I am today."

After beating the Czech Republic in the qualifying finals on Wednesday, China will face the United States in the semis to fight for a berth in the final.

But as the only female Para ice hockey player at Beijing 2022, the goal of competing and encouraging more females with disabilities has already been accomplished.

"The first step is always the hardest," Yu said with confidence. "But once you are determined with your choice, just keep at it with faith."

"If someone else can do it, so can you."

