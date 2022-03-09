China earn one-two in Para cross country men's sprint sitting final
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Para cross-country skiers Zheng Peng and Mao Zhongwu made a one-two finish in the men's sprint sitting final at Beijing 2022 here on Wednesday.
Zheng, 29, gifted China its ninth gold at the ongoing Beijing Winter Paralympics, while Mao, 35, contributed the ninth silver for the host.
It is also the second gold clinched by Zheng and the second silver taken by Mao at Beijing 2022. Last Sunday, Zheng and Mao made a one-two in the men's long distance sitting.
Zheng became the first Chinese male Paralympian to collect two gold medals at a Winter Games.
During Wednesday's final, Collin Cameron from Canada got the bronze. He was also the bronze medalist in the men's long distance sitting, following Zheng and Mao last Sunday.
