Highlights of Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Matches at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

Xinhua) 09:23, March 09, 2022

Baek Hyejin of South Korea competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Slovakia and South Korea of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Monika Kunkelova (L) of Slovakia competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Slovakia and South Korea of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Baek Hyejin (front) of South Korea competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Slovakia and South Korea of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Laurent Kneubuehl (2nd L) of Switzerland competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Switzerland and Latvia of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Jon Thurston (C) of Canada competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between South Korea and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Polina Rozkova (R) of Latvia celebrates with her teammate after the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Switzerland and Latvia of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Jang Jaehyuk (L) of South Korea reacts during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between South Korea and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Jang Jaehyuk (2nd R) of South Korea competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between South Korea and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Katlin Riidebach (front) of Estonia competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Britain and Estonia of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Meggan Dawson-Farrell (front) of Britain competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Britain and Estonia of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Ronny Persson (L) and Kristina Ulander of Sweden react during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Sweden and Estonia of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Mait Matas of Estonia competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Sweden and Estonia of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Viljo Pettersson-Dahl of Sweden competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Sweden and Estonia of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Geir Arne Skogstad (front) of Norway competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and Norway of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Ojars Briedis (2nd R) of Latvia competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and Norway of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Team members of Sweden react during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Sweden and Estonia of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

