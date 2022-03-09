Awarding ceremonies at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 8th

Xinhua) 09:02, March 09, 2022

Gold medalist Giacomo Bertagnolli (3rd L) and his guide Andrea Ravelli (3rd R) of Italy, silver medalist Johannes Aigner (1st L) and his guide Matteo Fleischmann (2nd L) of Austria, bronze medalist Neil Simpson (2nd R) and his guide Andrew Simpson of Great Britain pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Bronze medalist Neil Simpson (L) and his guide Andrew Simpson of Great Britain pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Silver medalist Jeroen Kampschreur of the Netherlands poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Jesper Pedersen (C) of Norway, silver medalist Jeroen Kampschreur (L) of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Niels de Langen of the Netherlands pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Silver medalist Johannes Aigner (L) and his guide Matteo Fleischmann of Austria pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Giacomo Bertagnolli (L) and his guide Andrea Ravelli of Italy pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Arthur Bauchet (C) of France, silver medalist Santeri Kiiveri (L) of Finland and bronze medalist Adam Hall of New Zealand pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Silver medalist Santeri Kiiveri of Finland poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Arthur Bauchet of France poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Bronze medalist Alana Ramsay of Canada poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Ebba Aarsjoe (C) of Sweden, silver medalist Zhang Mengqiu (L) of China and bronze medalist Alana Ramsay of Canada pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Ebba Aarsjoe of Sweden poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Silver medalist Zhang Mengqiu of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Photo taken on March 8, 2022 shows the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Silver medalist Muraoka Momoka of Japan poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Bronze medalist Liu Sitong of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Anna-Lena Forster (C) of Germany, silver medalist Muraoka Momoka (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Liu Sitong of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Anna-Lena Forster of Germany poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

