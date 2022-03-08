Chinese Para Alpine skier Liu makes peace with life

YANQING, Beijing, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Liu Sitong won her second bronze medal from the women's super combined sitting event of the Alpine skiing at the ongoing Beijing Paralympic Winter Games here on Monday.

Liu placed second after the super-G race but finished third after the slalom competition.

"Everyone wanted to reach the highest podium, however for me, enjoying the event is more important," Liu told Xinhua.

Liu, 27, lost her right leg in a traffic accident in 1998. "I couldn't play with the other kids anymore, but my parents treated me as an abled-child. They give me the courage of experiencing everything," Liu said.

In 2008, Liu joined the Liaoning provincial wheelchair team, starting her career as an athlete. In 2011, she won the 45-kilometer-race at the eighth China National Games for Persons with Disabilities, defended her title in the ninth National Games in 2015.

Since then, a coach noticed her potential and advised her to try skiing. "What attracts me most about this sport is the feeling of freedom in the mountains and the ability to master the speed in the snow. Alpine skiing combines speed and skill perfectly. It is both exciting and elegant."

"I wanted to win more and continued to challenge myself, that's why I decided to join the Para Alpine skiing team," Liu explained.

Through some international competitions, Liu hoped to train harder in order to narrow the gap behind the world elites. "My love for Alpine skiing is increasing day by day," the 27-year-old said.

At the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, Liu missed a gate in the slalom, but chose to continue her competition on the course. "When I returned to the course through my own efforts, people clapped their hands for me. They encouraged me and I hoped to be among the elite athletes since then," Liu recalled.

For her Beijing 2022 campaign, Liu said that she has improved a lot during the last four years and would try her best on home soil.

In the women's downhill sitting event on March 5, Liu became emotional after winning a bronze for team China.

"I have raced in two Olympic Games. Last time I skied so poorly and I hoped to have a better result this time. It is really a surprise for me to get to the podium because I didn't ski well during the past few days (in training sessions)."

"But my coach and team gave me so much support and I just thought about enjoying the skiing, rather than winning the event."

Competing on the home mountain, Liu said that "I wish to express my gratitude to my country. Because our country has encouraged over 300 million Chinese people to participate in winter sports activities, more persons with disabilities have a chance to change the course of their lives."

After Monday, the Para Alpine skiers will have a two-day break. "I want to have a good rest and be prepared for the rest of the events. After the Paralympic Winter Games, I will go to Beijing Sports University, and will try to be a good student," Liu said with a smile.

