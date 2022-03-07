China sweeps Para snowboard men's cross SB-UL medals at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 13:53, March 07, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Host China made a clean sweep of Para snowboard men's cross SB-UL medals at Beijing 2022 here on Monday with Ji Lijia topping the podium.

In an all-Chinese four-person big final, the four Paralympic debutants competed tightly. In the middle of the race, Zhang Yiqi, who was third at the moment, lost balance and fell down at a curve, knocking down his close follower Zhu Yonggang.

Ji, 19, beat Wang Pengyao, 21, to clinch the gold. Zhu, 19, got the bronze.

Another Chinese rider Jiang Zihao finished seventh in the small final.

The all-Chinese big final emerged when Ji and Zhu earned a one-two finish in the first semifinal, followed by the other one-two made by Wang and Zhang in the second semifinal.

