China sweeps Para snowboard men's cross SB-UL medals at Beijing 2022
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Host China made a clean sweep of Para snowboard men's cross SB-UL medals at Beijing 2022 here on Monday with Ji Lijia topping the podium.
In an all-Chinese four-person big final, the four Paralympic debutants competed tightly. In the middle of the race, Zhang Yiqi, who was third at the moment, lost balance and fell down at a curve, knocking down his close follower Zhu Yonggang.
Ji, 19, beat Wang Pengyao, 21, to clinch the gold. Zhu, 19, got the bronze.
Another Chinese rider Jiang Zihao finished seventh in the small final.
The all-Chinese big final emerged when Ji and Zhu earned a one-two finish in the first semifinal, followed by the other one-two made by Wang and Zhang in the second semifinal.
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: More Chinese children learn towards ice and snow as Olympic legacy endures
- Para Alpine skier Zhang Mengqiu owes Beijing 2022 breakthrough to perseverance
- Coasting on 2022 Games to year-round biz
- Super combined events rescheduled to Monday at Beijing Winter Paralympics
- Awarding ceremonies at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 6th
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.