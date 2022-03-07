Home>>
Super combined events rescheduled to Monday at Beijing Winter Paralympics
(Xinhua) 09:00, March 07, 2022
YANQING, Beijing, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The Alpine skiing super combined events, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be held one day in advance on Monday, the organizers announced.
The re-arrangement of the events was "due to high temperatures and high risk of snow melting," according to a media communication released on Sunday.
In the new schedule, the super-G games of the super combined will compete between 9:30 to 12:00 (Beijing time) on Monday, and the slalom competitions will be played from 13:45-14:45.
The organizers of the Beijing Winter Paralympics told Xinhua on Sunday that they were well-prepared for the potential weather problems, in order to present a simple, safe and splendid Winter Paralympics.
