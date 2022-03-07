Wheelchair Curling Round Robin: Estonia vs. China
Zhang Mingliang (1st R) of China communicates with his teammates during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Yan Zhuo of China reacts during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Yan Zhuo (R) of China competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Yan Zhuo of China reacts during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Zhang Mingliang (front) of China reacts before the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Wang Haitao and Yan Zhuo(L) of China react during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Paralympian Zhu makes up for 2008 regrets at Beijing 2022
- China's Guo wins Para biathlon women's sprint standing gold
- American Masters wins Para biathlon women's sprint sitting, China's Shan grabs silver
- U.S. athlete Masters wins para-biathlon women's sprint sitting as China's Shan takes silver
- Liu Zixu wins China's first gold medal in Para biathlon at Beijing 2022 Paralympics
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.