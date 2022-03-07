Wheelchair Curling Round Robin: Estonia vs. China

March 07, 2022

Zhang Mingliang (1st R) of China communicates with his teammates during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Yan Zhuo of China reacts during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Yan Zhuo (R) of China competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Yan Zhuo of China reacts during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Zhang Mingliang (front) of China reacts before the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Wang Haitao and Yan Zhuo(L) of China react during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Estonia and China of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center in Beijing, capital of China, on March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

