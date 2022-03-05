Home>>
U.S. athlete Masters wins para-biathlon women's sprint sitting as China's Shan takes silver
(Xinhua) 11:56, March 05, 2022
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Oksana Masters from the United States claimed the para-biathlon women's sprint sitting title as China's Shan Yilin took the silver at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games here on Saturday.
Masters' compatriot Kendall Gretsch came third.
