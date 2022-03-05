U.S. criminal justice system has racial double standard: The Guardian

Xinhua) 10:56, March 05, 2022

LONDON, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Several prominent U.S. cases where Black people got harsher sentences for unintentional voting errors than whites who committed fraud have showed that there is a racial double standard in the country's criminal justice system, The Guardian has reported.

Bruce Bartman, white, was only sentenced to five years of probation after he went to Pennsylvania's voter registration website and signed up his mother and mother-in-law, both dead, to vote in the late summer of 2020, the report said on Thursday.

A black woman named Pamela Moses in Memphis, however, was sentenced to six years in prison in late January for trying to register to vote while she was unaware of her ineligibility.

The case, among many similar ones, underscored what experts see as a double standard in the U.S. criminal justice system, the report said, adding while white people face relatively light punishment for intentional cases of fraud, black people face tougher punishment for unintentional voting errors.

