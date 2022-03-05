Farkasova wins first gold of 2022 Winter Paralympics

Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova (R) and her guide Martin Motyka celebrate after the Alpine Skiing Women's Downhill Vision Impaired event of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

YANQING, Beijing, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia grabbed the first gold of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games here on Saturday.

Farkasova clocked a winning time of one minute 19.50 seconds at the women's downhill vision impaired race, followed by Zhu Daqing of China in 1:21.75. British skier Millie Knight came in third in 1:23.20.

This is the tenth gold Farkasova won at Winter Paralympics.

