In pics: opening ceremony of 2022 Winter Paralympics

Xinhua) 22:36, March 04, 2022

Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows the countdown performance ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

The National Flag of the People's Republic of China is carried during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

The countdown performance is staged ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

A choir of vision impaired singers sings a cappella during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows the countdown performance ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Trumpeters call out a welcome melody during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

The National Flag of the People's Republic of China is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

The National Flag of the People's Republic of China is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

The National Flag of the People's Republic of China is carried during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

The National Flag of the People's Republic of China is carried during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

A choir with hearing impairment sign the national anthem on stage during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Two Shuey Rhon Rhons, the red lantern-shaped mascot of this Paralympic Winter Games skate onto the stage during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Shuey Rhon Rhon, the red lantern-shaped mascot of this Paralympic Winter Games, is seen during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

The delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows a scene of performance during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

The Paralympic Flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A performer with vision impairment (3rd R) claps his hand with another performer to "pass" the Agitos during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

The Paralympic Flag is carried during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Torchbearer Li Duan prepares to light up the Paralympic Winter Games Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Torchbearer Wen Xiaoyan runs with the Paralympic torch during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Torchbearer Li Duan sets the torch into the Paralympic Winter Games Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

The honor guards carry the Paralympic Flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

The Paralympic Winter Games Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Torchbearer Li Duan sets the torch into the Paralympic Winter Games Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

