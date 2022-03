We Are China

Highlights of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Torch Relay

Xinhua) 16:43, March 04, 2022

Torchbearer Zhi Chunli attends the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Torch Relay at China Disabled Sports Management Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Torchbearer Yu Ruoan attends the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Torchbearers Guo Jiahua (R) and Zhu Yifan attend the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Torchbearers Ren Gaoqi (L) and Zhou Hongfei attend the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Torchbearers Gao Xianxian (R) and Yang Shangnan attend the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Torchbearer Lu Haiming attends the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Torchbearer Liu Yan attends the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Torchbearer Zhang Bei attends the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Torchbearer Wang Lin attends the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Torch Relay at China Disabled Sports Management Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Torchbearer Lu Dong attends the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Torch Relay at China Disabled Sports Management Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Torchbearer Wang Jiachao attends the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Torch Relay at China Disabled Sports Management Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Torchbearer Lou Bao (L) attends the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Torch Relay at China Disabled Sports Management Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

