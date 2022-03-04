Home>>
Majority of Germans see positive social effects of Paralympic Games: survey
BERLIN, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Seventy-two percent of Germans said that the Paralympic Games can help reduce prejudice against people with physical disabilities, according to a survey published by research institute YouGov on Thursday.
Two out of three Germans further believed the Olympic and Paralympic Games were important for international understanding and friendship between countries and regions, according to the survey of more than 2,000 adults in Germany.
Less than two weeks after the end of the Winter Olympics, the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will be held in China from March 4 to 13.
