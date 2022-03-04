Highlights of pre-show ahead of opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 20:23, March 04, 2022

Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

