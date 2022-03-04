Home>>
Highlights of pre-show ahead of opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games
(Xinhua) 20:23, March 04, 2022
Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Opening ceremony of 2022 Winter Paralympics begins in Beijing
- Xi attending opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games
- Highlights of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Torch Relay
- Exciting, inspiring moments for athletes
- Amputee who conquered Qomolangma becomes torchbearer
- New Zealand Paralympic Team ready for Beijing 2022 Winter Games
- Majority of Germans see positive social effects of Paralympic Games: survey
- Israel's first-ever Winter Paralympic athlete to compete in Beijing Games
- Finland expects "surprises" in Beijing Winter Paralympics
- Beijing Winter Paralympics will aid the cause of disabled: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.