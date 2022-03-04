Home>>
Opening ceremony of 2022 Winter Paralympics begins in Beijing
(Xinhua) 20:07, March 04, 2022
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games got underway at the National Stadium here on Friday night.
The opening ceremony started at 8 p.m. local time, with its program divided into 12 segments, including the parade of athletes and the lighting of the Paralympic cauldron.
Themed "Inspiration," the countdown performance had two parts - Looking back at the history of the Paralympic Games and the Inspiration of the Paralympic Spirit.
The Beijing Winter Paralympics will run through March 13.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi attending opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games
- Highlights of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Torch Relay
- Exciting, inspiring moments for athletes
- Amputee who conquered Qomolangma becomes torchbearer
- New Zealand Paralympic Team ready for Beijing 2022 Winter Games
- Majority of Germans see positive social effects of Paralympic Games: survey
- Israel's first-ever Winter Paralympic athlete to compete in Beijing Games
- Finland expects "surprises" in Beijing Winter Paralympics
- Beijing Winter Paralympics will aid the cause of disabled: spokesperson
- IPC rules that RPC, Belarus athletes will not take part in Beijing Winter Paralympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.