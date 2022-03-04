Opening ceremony of 2022 Winter Paralympics begins in Beijing

Xinhua) 20:07, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games got underway at the National Stadium here on Friday night.

The opening ceremony started at 8 p.m. local time, with its program divided into 12 segments, including the parade of athletes and the lighting of the Paralympic cauldron.

Themed "Inspiration," the countdown performance had two parts - Looking back at the history of the Paralympic Games and the Inspiration of the Paralympic Spirit.

The Beijing Winter Paralympics will run through March 13.

