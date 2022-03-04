Home>>
Xi attending opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games
(Xinhua) 20:02, March 04, 2022
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Friday night.
