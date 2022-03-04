Opening ceremony of 2022 Winter Paralympics begins in Beijing

Xinhua) 21:23, March 04, 2022

Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows the countdown performance ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games got underway at the National Stadium here on Friday night.

The opening ceremony started at 8 p.m. local time, with its program divided into 12 segments, including the parade of athletes and the lighting of the Paralympic cauldron.

Themed "Inspiration," the countdown performance had two parts - Looking back at the history of the Paralympic Games and the Inspiration of the Paralympic Spirit.

The Beijing Winter Paralympics will run through March 13.

The National Flag of the People's Republic of China is carried during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

The countdown performance is staged ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

A choir of vision impaired singers sings a cappella during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on March 4, 2022 shows the countdown performance ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Trumpeters call out a welcome melody during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

The National Flag of the People's Republic of China is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

The National Flag of the People's Republic of China is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

The National Flag of the People's Republic of China is carried during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

The National Flag of the People's Republic of China is carried during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

A choir with hearing impairment sign the national anthem on stage during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Two Shuey Rhon Rhons, the red lantern-shaped mascot of this Paralympic Winter Games skate onto the stage during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Shuey Rhon Rhon, the red lantern-shaped mascot of this Paralympic Winter Games, is seen during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

