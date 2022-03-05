We Are China

Liu Zixu wins China's first gold medal in Para biathlon at Beijing 2022 Paralympics

Xinhua) 11:23, March 05, 2022

ZHANGJIAKOU, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Liu Zixu finished first in Para biathlon men's sprint sitting, earning China the first gold medal at Beijing 2022 Paralympics on Saturday.

