Liu Zixu wins China's first gold medal in Para biathlon at Beijing 2022 Paralympics
(Xinhua) 11:23, March 05, 2022
ZHANGJIAKOU, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Liu Zixu finished first in Para biathlon men's sprint sitting, earning China the first gold medal at Beijing 2022 Paralympics on Saturday.
