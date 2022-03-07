Awarding ceremonies at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 6th

Xinhua) 08:58, March 07, 2022

Bronze medalist Zhu Daqing (R) of China and her guide Yan Hanhan smile to each other during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super-G Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalist Zhang Mengqiu of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super-G Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalist Zhang Mengqiu of China(C), silver medalist Marie Bochet of France(L) and bronze medalist Alana Ramsay of Canada pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super-G Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalist Zhang Mengqiu of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super-G Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalist Zhang Mengqiu of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super-G Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Medalists and their guides pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalist Liang Jingyi of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Gold medalist Liang Jingyi of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Gold medalist Jesper Pedersen of Norway(C), silver medalist Corey Peters of New Zealand(L) and bronze medalist Morii Taiki of Japan pose for photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Medalists and their guides pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super-G Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Bronze medalist Zhu Daqing(R) of China and her guide Yan Hanhan pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super-G Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Gold medalist Muraoka Momoka of Japan shows her medal during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super-G Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Bronze medalist Zhang Wenjing of China shows her medal during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super-G Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalist Liang Jingyi (2nd R) of China, silver medalist Markus Salcher of Austria (2nd L) and Alexis Guimond of Canada (1st R) pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza of the Winter Paralympics in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Bronze medalist Mark Arendz of Canada poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of Para Biathlon Men's Sprint Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Gold medalist Guo Yujie of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of Para Biathlon Women's Sprint Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Gold medalist Oksana Masters of the United States poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of Para Biathlon Women's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Gold medalist Liu Zixu of China looks at his medal during the awarding ceremony of Para Biathlon Men's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Gold medalist Liu Zixu of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of Para Biathlon Men's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Bronze medalist Zhao Zhiqing of China holds her medal during the awarding ceremony of Para Biathlon Women's Sprint Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Gold medalist Guo Yujie of China(L) and Bronze medalist Zhao Zhiqing of China pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony of Para Biathlon Women's Sprint Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Silver medalist Shan Yilin poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of Para Biathlon Women's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Silver medalist Mao Zhongwu of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of Para Cross-Country Skiing Men's long Distance Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Bronze medalist Liu Mengtao of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of Para Biathlon Men's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Gold medalist Yang Hongqiong of China raises her medal during the awarding ceremony of Para Cross-Country Skiing Women's long Distance Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Gold medalist Guo Yujie of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of Para Biathlon Women's Sprint Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

