China leads Beijing 2022 tally with podium sweep in snowboard men's cross SB-UL

Ji Lijia (C), Wang Yaopeng (L) and Zhu Yonggang of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for Para Snowboard Men's Snowboard Cross SB-UL event of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

China had a history-making podium sweep in snowboard men's cross SB-UL to consolidate its leading position on the medal tally at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Team China pocketed one gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games here on Monday, with a podium sweep in snowboard men's cross SB-UL.

Nineteen-year-old Ji Lijia led an all-China field of four in the big final of the snowboard men's cross SB-UL and finished ahead of Wang Pengyao and Zhu Yonggang to take China's first-ever gold medal in the event, while Zhang Yiqi collided and failed to make the podium.

Their compatriot Jiang Zihao finished seventh.

"It feels like a dream," said an excited Ji after winning gold. "All the difficulties and failures I had gone through before were worth it. I am very excited that athletes with disabilities from our national team can bring glory to our country."

"After I got into sports, I felt I had more friends with disabilities around me. Sports changed my whole life," Ji added.

Wang Pengyao (C) of China competes in the Para Snowboard Men's Snowboard Cross SB-UL quarterfinal of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

In the Para Alpine skiing women's super combined vision impaired, Zhu Daqing of China led the standings after the super-G, but was then overtaken by Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia to take silver - her third medal at Beijing 2022 following a silver in women's downhill and a bronze in women's super-G.

"I was injured in training, which had an impact on the competition," Zhu said. "I will adjust myself and try to do better in the following events."

Zhang Mengqiu also took her third medal at Beijing 2022 as she finished second in the women's super combined standing behind Ebba Aarsjoe of Sweden.

"It's a pity [not winning gold] but I did my best," Zhang said. "I will adjust well and try not to be affected by the result."

Liu Sitong bagged bronze in women's super combined sitting.

China's Zhu Daqing (L) and her guide Yan Hanhan compete in the Para Alpine skiing women's super combined vision impaired of Beijing 2022 Winter Paraympic Games in Yanqing District, Beijing, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

In Para cross-country skiing men's long distance classical technique standing, Chinese Cai Jiayun and Qiu Mingyang took the silver and bronze, respectively, while Taiki Kawayoke of Japan claimed gold.

Meanwhile, defending wheelchair curling champion China collected two more wins after beating South Korea and Switzerland.

China currently leads the medal tally with 25 medals, including seven golds, eight silvers and 10 bronzes.

