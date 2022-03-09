Highlights of Para Biathlon Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired event

Xinhua) 09:20, March 09, 2022

Bronze medalist Wang Yue (L) of China, together with her guide Li Yalin, poses on the podium after the Para Biathlon Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Gold medalist Leonie Maria Walter (R) of Germany, together with her guide Pirmin Strecker, competes during the Para Biathlon Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Gold medalist Leonie Maria Walter (L) of Germany, together with her guide Pirmin Strecker, celebrates during the Para Biathlon Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Wang Yue of China competes during the Para Biathlon Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Wang Yue of China competes during the Para Biathlon Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Yang Qianru of China competes during the Para Biathlon Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Wang Yue of China competes during the Para Biathlon Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Yang Qianru of China competes during the Para Biathlon Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Leonie Maria Walter of Germany competes during the Para Biathlon Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

