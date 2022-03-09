China takes 1-2 finish in Para cross country men's sprint sitting final

Xinhua) 15:55, March 09, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Para cross-country skiers Zheng Peng and Mao Zhongwu secured a one-two finish in the men's sprint sitting final at Beijing 2022 here on Wednesday.

Zheng, 29, became the first Chinese athlete ever to bag two Paralympic gold medals. He and Mao, 35, also had a one-two in the men's long distance sitting on Sunday.

"This was a really tough and close race. I'm really glad to get this gold because I might not have got it if I wasn't as stable as I was today," said Zheng, who finished 10th in the event at PyeongChang 2018.

"All the fans outside have been cheering for us, the rhythm they've been giving us is really great. We've been encouraged by that and have taken strength from that," said Zheng, who brought China its ninth gold at these Games.

"There weren't any special tactics, but thinking of everyone who has been cheering for me and helping me, I could not give up halfway," said Mao, who took up the sport in 2018 at 32.

"I've been setting new goals for myself. I actually wanted to win gold today, but I'm still happy with this result. If I keep working hard, sooner or later I will win gold," Mao added.

In Wednesday's final, 33-year-old Collin Cameron from Canada, who finished fourth in PyeongChang, took the bronze medal. He also finished third in the men's long distance sitting last Sunday, following Zheng and Mao home.

"My competitors had incredible races. I think we all had the best race of our lives. There's nothing more I could have done today, so I'm happy with this in a way, but I still wanted a little bit more today," Cameron said.

As Zheng, Mao and Cameron will meet again in the middle distance race on Saturday, the Canadian said: "The next race is totally different, different mindset, different focus. [I will] just go out and try to have a good day."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)