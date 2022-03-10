Beijing Winter Paralympics Alpine skiing competitions rescheduled

Xinhua) 09:26, March 10, 2022

YANQING, Beijing, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The remaining Alpine skiing competitions of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games have been rescheduled to reduce the risk of snow melting, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"Due to high temperatures and an increased risk of snow melting, it has been confirmed that the remaining Para Alpine skiing competition sessions for March 10-13 have been rescheduled," the statement said.

According to the statement, the first runs of all classifications of men's giant slalom, which were originally scheduled to take place between 10:00 to 11:50 on Thursday, have been moved forward to 08:30 to 10:30. Their second runs have been rescheduled to start on 12:30 rather than 14:00 of that day.

The first runs of all classifications of women's giant slalom have been moved forward to start on 08:30 from 10:00 on Friday. Their second runs have been rescheduled to take place from 11:45 rather than 13:15 of that day.

The first runs of all classifications of women's slalom have been moved forward to start on 08:30 on Saturday from 10:00 on Sunday. Their second runs have been rescheduled to take place from 11:45 on Saturday rather than 12:45 on Sunday.

The first runs of all classifications of men's slalom, which had originally been scheduled to take place between 10:00 to 11:30 on Saturday, have been rescheduled to be held between 08:30 to 10:30 on Sunday. Their second runs have been rescheduled to take place from 12:30 on Sunday rather than 13:30 on Saturday.

