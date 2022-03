Awarding ceremonies at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 9th

Xinhua) 09:25, March 10, 2022

Gold Medalist Yang Hongqiong of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for Para Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Silver Medalist Mao Zhongwu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for Para Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gold Medalist Zheng Peng of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for Para Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Bronze Medalist Li Panpan of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for Para Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Silver medalist Jake Adicoff (L) of the United States and his guide Sam Wood celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the Para Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Free Vision Impaired event of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gold medalist Brian McKeever (L) of Canada and his guide Russell Kennedy pose during the awarding ceremony for the Para Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Free Vision Impaired event of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Silver medalist Oksana Masters of the United States reacts during the awarding ceremony for Para Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Bronze Medalist Collin Cameron of Canada reacts during the awarding ceremony for Para Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Silver medalist Marco Maier of Germany poses during the awarding ceremony for the Para Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Free Standing event of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gold medalist Benjamin Daviet of France celebrates during the awarding ceremony for the Para Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Free Standing event of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gold medalist Brian McKeever (L) of Canada and his guide Russell Kennedy put on the medals during the awarding ceremony for the Para Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Free Vision Impaired event of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gold medalist Natalie Wilkie of Canada celebrates during the awarding ceremony for Para Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Standing of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Vilde Nilsen looks at her silver medal during the awarding ceremony for Para Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Standing of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Bronze medalist Sydney Peterson of the United States poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for Para Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Standing of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

