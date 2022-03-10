Another harvest day! Team China bags four medals including two golds within 10 minutes

Competitions at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games continued on Wednesday with China winning again in the afternoon session. Chinese skiers Zheng Peng and Yang Hongqiong won two gold medals in their respective events, helping Team China's gold medals tally reach 10.

"They acquired four medals in the length of time I take to wash my face," a Sina Weibo user commented.

In the Men's Sprint Sitting Final for para cross-country skiing, Zheng, 29, won the gold medal and another Chinese skier Mao Zhongwu bagged a silver medal.

Three days ago, the men's long-distance sitting event had the same result, with Zheng and Mao ranking first and second, getting two medals for the Chinese delegation.

Following the men's event, the women's sprint sitting final started. Yang, 32, won the gold while Li Panpan earned bronze. The two skiers also had the same rankings in the women's long-distance sitting event.

Many netizens agreed that Team China's performance at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics reflects the competitiveness of Chinese athletes and their continued development.

