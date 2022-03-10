Feature: Cross-country skier makes history in China's Winter Paralympic squad

March 10, 2022

Zheng Peng of China competes in the Para cross-country skiing men's sprint sitting final of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Para cross-country skier Zheng Peng became the most decorated Chinese winter Paralympian after winning men's sprint sitting race, his second gold at Beijing 2022.

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Para cross-country skier Zheng Peng continued his legend as a history-maker in China's Winter Paralympic journey on Wednesday when he claimed the men's sprint sitting title at Beijing 2022.

Having been crowned in the long distance sitting last Sunday, Zheng, 29, has become the first Chinese winter Paralympian to bag two Paralympic golds.

Zheng's record was tied by his teammate Yang Hongqiong, who grabbed her second Paralympic gold at Beijing 2022 in women's sprint sitting, just half an hour after Zheng's victory on Wednesday.

Zheng Peng (L) and Mao Zhongwu of China celebrate after the Para cross-country skiing men's sprint sitting final of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Taking up the sport in 2016, Zheng became the first Chinese Para skier to take a silver at a World Cup event in Canada in 2017.

Chinese athletes have competed at every Paralympic Winter Games since Salt Lake City 2002, where three cross-country skiers competed in the men's events. This had increased to 16 by PyeongChang 2018, where 12 male and four female cross-country skiers took part.

Before Beijing 2022, the top performer was Zheng, who finished fourth in the 15km sitting at PyeongChang 2018, 15.8 seconds away from a Paralympic medal.

The regret motivated Zheng to focus on his areas for improvement. And all the hard work paid off when he clinched the gold in the event at the National Biathlon Center last Sunday, 14.6 seconds ahead of teammate Mao Zhongwu in second.

After Sunday's race, Zheng said: "I am super excited. It is a dream come true. Back in PyeongChang, I wasn't strong mentally or physically. Now, with four more years of training, I am in better physical condition."

After Wednesday's triumph, Zheng, who brought China its ninth gold at these Games, said: "All the fans outside have been cheering for us, the rhythm they've been giving us is really great. We've been encouraged by that and have taken strength from that."

Zheng Peng (front) of China competes in the Para cross-country skiing men's sprint sitting final of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

After Beijing, together with Zhangjiakou, won the bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, China started a drive to engage 300 million people in winter sports.

China has invested heavily in coaching and infrastructure in recent years, including the opening of Asia's first year-round cross-country skiing tunnel.

Before the Beijing Winter Paralympics, the Chinese Para biathlon and cross-country teams warmed up for almost two months in Baiyin of Gansu Province in northwest China, which has almost the same altitude and temperature as the Paralympic snow venue in Chongli, Zhangjiakou.

The Chinese Paralympic skiers came to Chongli about one week before the opening ceremony.

Up to now, China has collected four gold medals from Para cross-country, two from Zheng and two from Yang, at the ongoing Beijing Games.

Zheng will attend his last event, the men's middle distance sitting, on Saturday. This legend may well be continued.

