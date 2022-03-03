Speed skating champion offers class to children in NE China’s Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:25, March 03, 2022

Li Yahui, a national speed skating champion, was recently invited to give a class on speed skating to children in Youyi county, Shuangyashan city, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

Li became a member of a speed skating team at the local sports school in Jixi city, Heilongjiang, in 1972. Between 1975 and 1982, she was a member of the Heilongjiang provincial speed skating team as well as the national speed skating team, having won gold medals during multiple competitions in addition to breaking national records in her sport. Between 1986 and 2015, Li was a senior coach on the Heilongjiang provincial short-track speed skating team, having cultivated a large number of speed skating talents on behalf of the country. Li’s husband, Luo Zhihuan, was China’s first world champion at an international winter sports competition.

Li Yahui leads the children to practice skating. (Photo/Heilongjiang Daily)

Photo captures Li Yahui playing with children on ice. (Photo/Heilongjiang Daily)

Li Yahui teaches children speed skating techniques. (Photo/Heilongjiang Daily)

