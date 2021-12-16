Home>>
Finding the serect of the 'fastest' ice
(Xinhua) 13:49, December 16, 2021
Why is the ice of the National Speed Skating Oval the fastest on the planet? Why is the 12,000 square meters of ice "environment friendly?" Miranda and Jonty meet with Olympic speed skating champion Zhang Hong to reveal the secret of this Olympic venue.
