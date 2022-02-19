Alpine skiing mixed team parallel rescheduled to Sunday

Xinhua) 14:26, February 19, 2022

YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Olympic Alpine skiing mixed team parallel has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The jury and organizers of the race announced in an official communication that the new starting time was decided "in agreement with all involved stakeholders".

The last race of the 11-event Alpine program had been initially rescheduled to 12:00 on Saturday before the jury said the competition "will not take place on Saturday 19 February due to the weather".

"The wind was really strong. When you have air fences flying then it's a clear decision," said FIS communications director Jenny Wiedeke on the decision to postpone the race.

