Highlights of figure skating pair skating short program

Xinhua) 13:49, February 19, 2022

Vanessa James(R)/Eric Radford of Canada perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Karina Safina (front)/Luka Berulava of Georgia perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Karina Safina (R) /Luka Berulava of Georgia perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Peng Cheng (L)/Jin Yang of China perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Peng Cheng (front)/Jin Yang of China perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Peng Cheng (L)/Jin Yang of China perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Peng Cheng (bottom)/Jin Yang of China perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Peng Cheng (L)/Jin Yang of China perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Peng Cheng (L)/Jin Yang of China perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Peng Cheng (L) hugs Jin Yang of China during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Peng Cheng (front)/Jin Yang of China perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Sui Wenjing (R)/Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Sui Wenjing (L)/Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating pair skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

