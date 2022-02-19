Canada wins bronze medal in men's team curling at Beijing 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Canada beat defending champion the United States 8-5 to win the men's team curling bronze medal at Beijing 2022 here on Friday.
Skipped by five-time Olympian John Shuster, the American team led 5-4 after the seventh end, but Canada scored four points over the following two ends to turn the tide, forcing the U.S. to concede ahead of the last end.
Canada failed to reach the semifinals for both mixed doubles and women's team event at the Games.
The Canadian coaches and curlers burst into tears after the game.
"This is a big moment for us. It's been 16 years since we've been able to stand on the podium, and we've been through a lot together," said Canada's third player Mark Nichols with sobs.
After winning a Turin 2006 gold medal, Nichols and skip Brad Gushue made their second appearance on the Olympic podium.
"We're very fortunate and trying to make the most of it, and I think we did," said the 41-year-old Gushue. "Even if we lost the game today, we've made the most of the experience. At 41, those are the things you remember more than at 25 where it's all about winning."
Sweden and Britain will fight for the gold on Saturday.
