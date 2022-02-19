Highlights of curling woman's semifinals
Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland competes during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Japan and Switzerland at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Agnes Knochenhauer (L) and Sara McManus of Sweden compete during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Agnes Knochenhauer (C) of Sweden curls the stone during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Sara McManus of Sweden competes during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Hailey Duff (L) and Jennifer Dodds of Britain compete during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Agnes Knochenhauer of Sweden curls the stone during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Athletes of Sweden compete during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Agnes Knochenhauer (C) of Sweden curls the stone during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Sara McManu of Sweden curls the stone during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Agnes Knochenhauer of Sweden compete during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Athletes of Japan celebrate after winning curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Japan and Switzerland at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Fujisawa Satsuki (L) claps hands with Suzuki Yumi of Japan during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Japan and Switzerland at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Athletes of Japan celebrate after winning curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Japan and Switzerland at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Suzuki Yumi of Japan competes during curling woman's semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Japan and Switzerland at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
