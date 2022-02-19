China's accomplishments in hosting green Winter Olympics hailed: official
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's achievements in hosting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in an environmentally friendly manner have been fully acknowledged by the international community, a Chinese environmental official said Friday.
Wang Jinnan, head of the Chinese Academy of Environmental Planning under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, made the remarks at a press conference.
International media outlets have written about the best practices of the ongoing "green Winter Olympics," fully affirming the accomplishments of Beijing 2022 in terms of green, low-carbon and sustainable development, Wang said.
A recent article on Nature's website describes the effectiveness of China's strategy to achieve a clean and low-carbon Winter Olympics, proving that it is possible to achieve carbon neutrality in a wider range of events, Wang noted.
