Su Yiming enjoys the perfect birthday gift

Xinhua) 09:21, February 19, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- A historic big air gold at his Winter Olympic debut on home soil seemed to be the best birthday gift for Su Yiming, who turned 18 on Friday.

Before the Beijing Winter Olympics, Su was better known as a movie star rather than a snowboarder. Now as Beijing 2022 comes to an end, Su shared his Olympic journey with Xinhua.

WINTER OLYMPICS: FULL OF LOVE

"I spent the past 48 hours trying to remember all the experiences and all the feelings I had that day and this entire Winter Olympics," said Su. "I spent a lot of time thinking about the past four years, like the first time my father took me snowboarding."

With two stunning 1800 performances, Su had already secured the gold medal ahead of his final run in big air final. Just when many thought he would challenge his 1980 trick that was certified by the Guinness World Record, Su slid down with probably the easiest trick he could do to wrap up his time at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"I have dreamed about this moment for a long time and put in all my efforts to try to achieve that goal," said Su. "I have faced so many challenges and difficulties in the past four years."

"I wanted to try some more difficult tricks, but when I actually stood on the starting stand, I just wanted to finish my third run in my favorite style," Su recalled. "All I thought was to enjoy that run and enjoy the most precious and beautiful moment of my life."

Su's parents were watching from the stands but outside the closed-loop, so they were not able to really share that moment face to face with their son.

"I knew they were there, but I couldn't really see them, I couldn't get up close, so I called them," Su said. "No matter what decision I made, they've always supported me and believed in me. I wouldn't be where I am today without their full support."

With a gold medal in big air and a silver in slopestyle, Su also received two Bing Dwen Dwen mascots from the award ceremony, all of which are lying on his bed.

"I still have them on my bed. I literally sleep with them. I still put them on my bed every day. My gold medal, silver medal and Bing Dwen Dwen," Su said with a smile. "I like it so much. I will give it to my most important person."

The gold medal was also important for the Chinese delegation. It was the host's first snowboarding gold at the Winter Olympics.

"I don't think anything could have been better for me. I really accomplished everything I wanted to," Su said.

"I am very proud as a Chinese. When I stood on the podium with the Chinese flag on my shoulders and heard the national anthem, I was really happy."

"All I felt was love. My love for snowboarding and the love I received from everyone. So this gold medal is not just for me, but for everyone," Su added.

SNOWBOARDING: REAL PASSION

Although Su has won the World Cup big air title and was crowned World Cup champion this season, he admitted that competing in the Winter Olympics is completely different.

"I tried very hard to tell myself that there was no difference, but standing on the podium and listening to the national anthem, I knew the Winter Olympics was so different and so glamorous."

"I love snowboarding. I do what I love to do and that's never gonna change," Su said. "I keep telling myself, I just need to do what I want to do in the competitions, and that's the most important thing."

In his view, landing a trick he wants to do is more important than anything else, even the scores he gets.

"I don't focus on anything like that. I just focus on my competition," Su said about the controversial silver he took in slopestyle. "I can say that I am really satisfied and very happy to be able to do my own set of tricks in the competition."

"The best athletes from all over the world were here. I think everyone is a champion."

Su also mentioned his coach Yasuhiro Sato as "life-changing."

"He changed my understanding of snowboarding in a much deeper way. I was very lucky to know him as soon as I decided to go professional," Su said. "February 15 was the most precious day for both of us, the day when we realized our dreams together."

For the 18-year-old, one of the greatest things about snowboarding is how stylized it is that every snowboarder will ride in the park in his or her own way, while nobody is right and nobody is wrong.

"I have always had my own ideas, my own understanding of the tricks," Su said. "I hope I can show people different tricks or styles."

"When I was little, I followed in the footsteps of my idols. But now I want to do something for younger kids who are into snowboarding. I'm trying my best to give these young kids more inspirations and motivations."

"No matter what result I get, the biggest motivation for me is always my passion for snowboarding."

FUTURE: ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE

Motivated as he is, Su admits that he still needs to take a short break before getting into the next stage as the past few months have been "mentally and physically exhausting."

"I actually have a lot of different plans, different goals, whether it's school, film, snowboarding, or other things in life," Su noted. "I am a person who likes to constantly challenge and try new things, so no matter what kind of goal I have in the future, I will always devote myself to accomplish it as I do now."

With years of training and competing all over the world, Su can now communicate in Chinese, English and Japanese, which might turn into an advantage for this previous movie star.

As Su achieved sensational results at Beijing 2022, video clips from the movies and TV series he starred in went viral on the Internet again.

"These are some of my most treasured childhood memories and I'm glad people can help me remember them," Su said "I've been seeing videos and photos of my childhood in recent days. I'm happy to see them."

When being asked if he would appear in more movie or TV series, Su answered without hesitation.

"For sure. I will try different challenges, whether in movies or snowboarding or other fields. I try to present a more comprehensive and different version of myself to everyone."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)