Bach interacts with volunteers of Beijing 2022
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (2nd R) poses for a selfie with the volunteers of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Main Media Center for the Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach interacts with the volunteers of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Main Media Center for the Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach talks with the volunteers of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Main Media Center for the Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach interacts with Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Main Media Center for the Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach talks with the volunteers of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Main Media Center for the Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
