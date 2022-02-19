France's Braisaz-Bouchet wins women's 12.5km mass start biathlon gold at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:41, February 19, 2022

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France celebrates after passing the finish line during biathlon women's 12.5km mass start of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet claimed her first gold medal at Beijing 2022 after winning the women's 12.5km mass start biathlon here on Friday.

Braisaz-Bouchet missed four shots but she managed to take the title in 40 minutes and 18 seconds. She was not among the leaders as they came to the first standing stage. With a clean record in five shots in first standing, the French star missed only one shot in the last shooting while her main contenders missed two.

The Frenchwomen won a bronze medal in the women's relay at the 2018 Games before taking the gold medal as the second Olympic Winter Games medal of her career.

"I was so shocked I had won. I'm really happy to say that I'm Olympic champion. It's quite amazing. It's a really big feeling and I want to thank my family, my husband, especially for him. A big thank you to all the team and the people who support," Braisaz-Bouchet explained on her emotions after crossing the finish line.

Norway's Tiril Eckhoff secured the silver, 15.3 seconds behind the winner. She got bronze medals in this event at Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

"I'm really satisfied with my personal best -- a silver at the Olympics. I'm super happy about that," said Eckhoff.

Another Norwegian Marte Olsbu Roeiseland finished third, 34.9 seconds back, adding a fifth to her medal collection here that also includes gold medals in the mixed relay, the 10km pursuit and the 7.5km sprint and a bronze in the 15km individual.

Roeiseland became the first biathlete, male or female, finishing on the podium in all four individual events at a single Olympic Winter Games.

"It has been really amazing. I have five medals-three golds and two bronze-and that's just more than I could dream of. It's incredible," Roeiseland said of her experience at Beijing 2022.

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France approaches the finish line during biathlon women's 12.5km mass start of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France passes the finish line during biathlon women's 12.5km mass start of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Athletes compete during biathlon women's 12.5km mass start of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Gold medalist Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (C), Silver Medalist Tiril Eckhoff (L) of Norway and Bronze medalist Marte Olsbu Roeiseland pose for photos after the biathlon women's 12.5km mass start of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France celebrates after passing the finish line during biathlon women's 12.5km mass start of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)