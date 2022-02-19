Awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing men's ski cross at Beijing 2022

February 19, 2022

Silver medalist Alex Fiva of Switzerland poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing men's ski cross at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Gold medalist Ryan Regez (C) of Switzerland, silver medalist Alex Fiva (L) of Switzerland and bronze medalist Sergey Ridzik of ROC react during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing men's ski cross at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Gold medalist Ryan Regez of Switzerland poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing men's ski cross at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Bronze medalist Sergey Ridzik of ROC reacts during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing men's ski cross at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Bronze medalist Sergey Ridzik of ROC poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing men's ski cross at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

