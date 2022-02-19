Home>>
Norway's Boe wins fourth gold with men's 15km mass start biathlon title at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 14:10, February 19, 2022
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Johannes Thingnes Boe handed Norway another gold medal in the men's 15km mass start biathlon in 38 minutes and 14.4 seconds at Beijing 2022 here on Friday.
This is the fourth gold for the 28-year-old Boe, who also won the mixed relay 4x6km, men's 4x7.5km relay and 10km sprint, and a bronze in the men's 20km individual.
Sweden's Martin Ponsiluoma finished second with one miss in prone and one in last standing, 40.3 seconds back.
Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway won the bronze medal, 1:12.5 minutes behind the winner.
