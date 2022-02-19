Awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Beijing 2022
Gold medalist Chinese athlete Gu Ailing (C), silver medalist Canadian athlete Cassie Sharpe (L) and bronze medalist Canadian athlete Rachael Karker pose during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Gold medalist Chinese athlete Gu Ailing (C), silver medalist Canadian athlete Cassie Sharpe (L) and bronze medalist Canadian athlete Rachael Karker pose during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Gold medalist Chinese athlete Gu Ailing poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Gold medalist Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Silver medalist Canadian athlete Cassie Sharpe poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Canada wins bronze medal in men's team curling at Beijing 2022
- Awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing men's ski cross at Beijing 2022
- Olympic ice returns home to Slovenia
- Duality, Together: Milano-Cortina show at Beijing 2022 to highlight human-nature harmony
- The future is now: Up-and-coming stars at Beijing Winter Olympics
- China's Olympic debutant Ning skates under home pressure
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.