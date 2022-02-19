Awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Beijing 2022

Gold medalist Chinese athlete Gu Ailing (C), silver medalist Canadian athlete Cassie Sharpe (L) and bronze medalist Canadian athlete Rachael Karker pose during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Gold medalist Chinese athlete Gu Ailing poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Gold medalist Chinese athlete Gu Ailing reacts during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Silver medalist Canadian athlete Cassie Sharpe poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

