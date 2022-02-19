Home>>
Highlights of speed skating men's 1000m of Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 13:47, February 19, 2022
Lian Ziwen of China competes during the speed skating men's 1,000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Lian Ziwen (R) of China competes during the speed skating men's 1000m of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Lian Ziwen of China competes during the speed skating men's 1000m of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
