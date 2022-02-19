We Are China

Highlights of freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final

Xinhua) 14:16, February 19, 2022

Birk Irving of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Aaron Blunck of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Nico Porteous of New Zealand competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

David Wise of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Brendan Mackay of Canada competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Alex Ferreira of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Gus Kenworthy of Great Britain competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Kevin Rolland of France competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Robin Bright of Switzerland competes during the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

