Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations held in Houston, Texas

Xinhua) 13:13, February 07, 2022

Artists perform lion dance at the Children's Museum of Houston in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 5, 2022.

Performances and activities including lion dance, paper cutting and tiger mask making were held at the Children's Museum of Houston on Saturday to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)