Xi says China to deepen all-round cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in an all-round way with Kyrgyzstan, so as to bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Xi also said China stands ready to comprehensively upgrade security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan to jointly safeguard the security and stability of the two countries and the region.

China and Kyrgyzstan have established high-level comprehensive strategic partnership, said Xi, adding that the Chinese side firmly supports the Kyrgyz side in independently choosing its development path and in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and security.

Xi noted that China is willing to increase its import of high-quality green agricultural and sideline products from Kyrgyzstan, speed up advancing key cooperation projects, and support the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

He also voiced China's willingness to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in areas such as healthcare, poverty alleviation, vocational education, women and youth affairs.

Zhaparov expressed the Kyrgyz side's firm support for China in safeguarding its core interests on issues involving Xinjiang, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The Kyrgyz president noted the country is willing to work closely with China to make the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway a flagship project in the Belt and Road cooperation.

He also said that Kyrgyzstan expects to enhance its coordination and cooperation with China in international and regional affairs, as well as combating terrorism and organized crime, so as to safeguard the security of the two countries and the region.

The two sides have issued a joint statement between the two heads of state and signed multiple documents for cooperation in culture, green development, and translation of each other's classic works, among other areas.

